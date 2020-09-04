New Zealand Reports First COVID Death In Over Three Months, Auckland Lockdown Lifted

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand has recently reported its first virus-related death in more than three months. As per reports, the authorities revealed the death on September 4 and stated that the victim was in his 50’s and was infected in a second wave of the virus that occurred last month. The virus cluster was the first reported cases of community transmission in 102 days.

Lockdown in Auckland lifted, some restrictions still in place

As per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, New Zealand has recorded more than 1,500 positive virus cases and with this latest death now has a death toll of 23. The last death in New Zealand occurred on May 24. The second wave cluster that emerged in New Zealand last month occurred in Auckland.

After the cluster was discovered, Auckland was put in a two-and-a-half-week lockdown that ended on August 30 but the number of coronavirus cases which can be traced back to the cluster has grown to about 152. Even though lockdowns have been lifted, there are still some restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Non-essential social gatherings have been limited to only 10 people. This restriction on gathering will remain in place till September 16.

Read: Scale Of New Zealand Cyber Attacks Unprecedented: Minister

Read: 7 Air India Passengers Tested Positive For COVID-19 In New Zealand 3 Days After Arrival From Delhi

New Zealand PM defends country’s COVID response

Last month, in response to several remarks made by US President Donald Trump, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden stated that she is ‘very proud’ of the way the authorities and people have tackled COVID-19 in the country. These comments were made by her during a televised news conference, during the conference she highlighted on how the World Health Organisation had praised New Zealand for its handling of the virus crisis.

The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 26 million people across the globe and the current worldwide death toll as per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre is at over 850,000. The United States currently has the greatest number of positive coronavirus cases at over 6 million followed by Brazil at a little over 4 million.

(Image Credit AP)

Read: New Zealand PM Says She's Making Her Own Face Covering To Help Curb COVID-19 Spread

Read: New Zealand PM Extends Auckland Lockdown To Control COVID-19 Outbreak