New Zealand PM Ardern Set To Decide Whether To Hold Elections On September 19

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has said that she would, by August 17, decide if the country’s upcoming elections would go as per schedule or not. The kiwi nation is all set to vote for a new parliament on September 19. But the opposition has called for a delay in the vote citing coronavirus pandemic.

Ardern, whose popularity has spiralled out manifold following a successful curb on the spread of COVID-19, is expected to go ahead with the prefixed date. However, the opposition has reportedly urged for delay hoping that the PM loses some of her lustre once hardship from lockdown gain momentum. Amid cancelled campaigns, the opposition has also accused the Kiwi leader of using the pandemic in her favour.

In addition, the New Zealand National Party has asserted objection on Ardern appearing on TV every day to reassure new Zealanders while their own leaders struggle to draw attention. New Zealand, which had reported no cases for 102 days straight recently saw a flare-up with seven cases being reported on August 15.

Parliament to dissolve on Aug 17

Meanwhile, the Kiwi parliament is all set to be dissolved on August 17. Ardern has previously said that she needed time to decide about the elections till then. However, she has given assurance that the election commission had already planned for the vote that must be held by November 21.

This comes as Ardern extended the coronavirus lockdown in country's largest city Auckland after the nation’s first outbreak in more than three months was reported. According to the reports, under level 3 will of lockdown, people have been asked to stay indoors and all consumer-facing business establishments will be closed until August 26. In addition to this, level 2 restrictions that include social distancing and gathering limits, will also be extended until the same day across other parts of the country.

Image credits: AP