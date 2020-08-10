New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden's 'The Political Cycle' Sketch Auctioned For Nearly $12,000

An original artwork by New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has been sold online for $11,927 ($18,050 in New Zealand Dollar). The framed sketch, called ‘The Political Cycle’, resembles a tornado drawn with white pen on black paper.

According to international media reports, Arden's artwork was put up for auction on TradeMe by Koru Care NZ, a charity dedicated to kids that have faced or are facing life-threatening illnesses or disabilities. The charity informed that Arden had donated the drawing to them and said that the proceeds from the auction will be used for a domestic holiday trip for the special kids.

“Jacinda Ardern has kindly donated a one-off sketch for Koru Care NZ to sell in this charity auction to help us continue the work that we do”, said Koru Care NZ as mentioned on TradeMe site. “Although our overseas trips are currently on hold, we will be continuing making dreams come true by planning domestic holidays for these special kids”, charity added.

(Image credits: TradeMe/Website)

Artwork by New Zealand Prime Ministers

As per reports, Arden’s artwork stirred major interests at the action and received 220 bids before closing on August 9. The charity officials are reported to have said that this was the largest sum they have ever raised from an auction. It is also believed that Arden’s sketch could possibly be one of the most popular listings of the year. Back in 2018, another painting by the Nea Zealand PM called the ‘To-Do List’, raised nearly $1,652.

Meanwhile, Arden is not the first Zealand PM whose artwork has been put up for auction. As per reports, former New Zealand PM John Key’s work has also been auctioned during his time in office. Back in 2010, Key’s drawing of an alternative New Zealand flag reportedly sold for $6,707.

In 2007, former New Zealand PM Helen Clark’s sketch also received widespread attention and it sold for about $2,643. Clark’s sketch was also back on the market in 2017; however, this time it is reported to have closed without a buyer.

