New Zealand PM Extends Auckland Lockdown To Control COVID-19 Outbreak

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden on August 24 extended the lockdown in the nation’s largest city Auckland to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. While making the announcement, the New Zealand PM reportedly stated that more time was required to ensure that a stubborn cluster of the infections was contained.

Arden reportedly said that lockdown would remain in place across the city until at least the end of the week. The restrictions were originally planned to be eased on August 26. Commenting on the decision of lockdown extension, Arden said that these extra four days are necessary to allow the country to move down a level in Auckland.

Along with extending the lockdown in the city until the end of the week, Arden also made mask wearing measure compulsory for people on public transport and flights. As per several reports, Arden also added that social distancing should be followed. Large gatherings have also been restricted until at least September 6.

Arden reportedly also said that more virus cases were likely and health authorities required sometime to confirm that the cluster was under control before changing the lockdown restrictions. She also added that when the restrictions in Auckland are eased, New Zealand could remain at Level Two, which is the second-lowest rating on the nation’s four-tier virus alert system.

Read: New Zealand Puts Auckland Under Lockdown Amid Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

Read: New Zealand Scrambles To Contain New Outbreak; 17 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Auckland

Auckland was placed under a lockdown on August 12, a day after the deadly virus cases re-emerged in the city, ending New Zealand's record of 102 days without any fresh infections. The city was under a Level 3 lockdown from August 12 to August 14 after four members of a family tested positive for the deadly disease.

New Zealand delays elections

The country’s health department had conducted genome sequencing on the family’s samples in an effort to trace the source of the deadly virus. The cluster has since grown from four to 101 and the source of the uptick in the infections remains unknown, despite extensive genome testing and contact tracing.

New Zealand and the country’s PM have been appreciated worldwide for imposing a strict lockdown in a very early stage of the outbreak to contain the spread of the deadly disease. However, the re-emergence of virus cases has led to the country’s general election being postponed. The general elections, which were earlier going to take place on September 19 have now been rescheduled for October 17.

(Image credit: AP)

Read: New Zealand Delays Election After Virus Outbreak In Auckland

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Extends Lockdown In Auckland After New COVID-19 Cases