New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden On Her Wedding With Clarke Gayford: "Have Some Plans"

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media that she does have plans to marry long time partner Clarke Gayford but there's no date yet. 'We have some plans — they are some way off," she told reporters in the city of New Plymouth.

"We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely," she said. Ardern and Clarke have a two-year-old daughter.

Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions. In a victory speech in front of hundreds of cheering supporters in Auckland, Ardern said her party had gotten more support from New Zealanders that at any time in at least 50 years. “This has not been an ordinary election, and it’s not an ordinary time,” she said. “It’s been full of uncertainty and anxiety, and we set out to be an antidote to that.”

Ardern promised not to take her new supporters for granted and to govern for all New Zealanders.

“We are living in an increasingly polarized world, a place where, more and more, people have lost the ability to see one another’s point of view,” she said. “I think in this election, New Zealanders have shown that this is not who we are.”

Ardern, 40, won the top job after the 2017 election when Labour formed an alliance with two other parties. The following year, she became only the second world leader to give birth while in office.

She became a role model for working mothers around the world, many of whom saw her as a counterpoint to President Donald Trump. And she was praised for her handling of last year’s attack on two Christchurch mosques, when a white supremacist gunned down 51 Muslim worshippers.

Jacinda Arden unveils 'incredibly diverse' New Zealand cabinet based on 'merit and talent'

'Grateful': Jacinda Ardern posts victory selfie on winning second term as New Zealand PM

(With inputs from AP)