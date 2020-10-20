'Grateful': Jacinda Ardern Posts Victory Selfie On Winning Second Term As New Zealand PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on October 19 took to her Instagram handle to share a victory selfie from her office, which she described as "Beehive". Ardern won her second term as New Zealand's prime minister on Saturday as her Labour Party secured almost 50 per cent of the total votes polled in the election. Ardern on Monday once again thanked her team who worked behind the scenes for six weeks to ensure her victory.

'Back in the Beehive'

"Back in the Beehive. A chance to catch up with our new MPs, thank the team who were working behind the scenes during the last six weeks, and to feel grateful just for being here again," Ardern captioned a smiling picture of herself. The post has received over 2,64,000 likes as netizens have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages wishing Ardern good luck for her second term. "I’m pretty sure most of New Zealand is happy you are driving. It makes me proud when I hear people saying positive things about our prime minister. Good luck for the challenges ahead" wrote one individual.

While addressing her supporters at the Auckland Town Hall on Saturday after winning the election, Ardern thanked her party colleagues and volunteers for helping her secure the win. She also thanked the voters from both urban and rural areas who voted heavily for the Labour Party in the election. Ardern further told supporters that she would work to build an economy that works for everyone. Ardern was rewarded in the election for her successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the country miraculously flatten the curve, reporting less than 2,000 cases and 25 deaths.

Ardern's Labour Party created history on Saturday by winning an outright majority in the New Zealand's parliament as they bagged 64 out of the 120 seats. Ardern, who was first elected in 2017, became the first leader to win a majority in the country's parliament ever since the proportional system, similar to that of Germany, was introduced in 1996. In 2017, Ardern formed the government in coalition with the Green Party, but this time she can run the country alone without any external support.

