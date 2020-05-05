COVID-19: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Says No Open Borders 'for A Long Time'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on May 5 that the country may not have open borders with the rest of the world for “a long time to come”. Ardern’s comment on open borders came after she attended part of Australia’s cabinet meeting via video link on the possibilities of a “trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone”.

Ardern and her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison has agreed to start the work on trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone by easing travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand. New Zealand PM said that they discussed the possibilities of “bubble of sorts” as visitors from anywhere else were improbable any time soon.

“Building on our success so far in responding to COVID-19, continuing to protect Australians and New Zealanders remains an absolute priority. We will remain responsive to the health situation as it develops,” the Prime Ministers said in a joint statement.

'Mutually beneficial'

Both leaders said that a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone would be mutually beneficial, assisting trade and economic recovery, helping kick-start the tourism and transport sectors, enhancing sporting contacts, and reuniting families and friends. They also welcomed the early interest of business leaders and other stakeholders in a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone.

However, the Prime Ministers emphasised the need to remain cautious as both nations progress on the initiative saying neither country wants to see the virus rebound. They added that relaxing travel restrictions at an appropriate time will clearly benefit both countries and demonstrates why getting on top of the virus early is the best strategy for economic recovery.

“Once we have established effective travel arrangements across the Tasman, we will also explore opportunities to expand the concept to members of our broader Pacific family, enabling travel between Australia, New Zealand and Pacific island countries,” said the duo.

New Zealand has reported 1,486 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 20 deaths while neighbouring Australia has reported 6,847 COVID-19 cases so far with 96 deaths. Both countries have been able to flatten the curve in relatively lesser time as compared to the rest of the world.

