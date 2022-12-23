New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, Seymour Raise $100k For 'arrogant Prick' Transcript Auction

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who called an opposition rival an “arrogant prick," has used the transcript for a prostate cancer fundraiser, collecting more than $100,000 (around €60,000) at an auction by Thursday, Dec 22. The hot mic commentary between Ardern and her rival turned into an iconic moment in the history of the New Zealand parliament, not just because the two politicians indulged in trading barbs at each other, but also because they have now strangely turned it one of the biggest fundraisers in history. New Zealand's Reefton veterinarian Julian Shorten grabbed the winning bid on the signed transcript of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling ACT leader David Seymour an "arrogant prick”.

“Can’t say I expected this … a faux pas with the old mic in parliament has turned into $100,100 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation,” Ardern wrote on Facebook.

Faux pas with the old mic turned into $100,100

New Zealand's Premier thanked her rival David Seymour for being “a good sport.” She joked that the well-framed combative discourse between the two from Seymour in the House sold on Trade Me for a whopping $100,100 and will now financially help the patients of prostate cancer. The proceedings from the auction will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Winning bidder Shorten, 68, told NZ press that he was going to buy a yacht when his wife Gail informed him about Arden's transcript. He, therefore, decided to invest the money on the transcript that will go to charity. The prostate cancer donations were a worthy cause, he maintained.

Ardern meanwhile said on Instagram she “never expected” her fight which was recorded by the deputy Grant Robertson faintly by the debating chamber's microphone could fetch donations. It was preserved as a transcript in the official Parliamentary chambers. ”A faux pas with the old mic has turned into $100,100 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation,” she wrote on Instagram.

Seymour meanwhile, also expressed excitement saying that he was thankful for the kindness of the bidders and that the interest was greater than he could’ve imagined. “I want to thank Jacinda for being a good sport. When I suggested this to her at the Press Gallery party last week she got it immediately, agreed, and followed through,” he said. Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Peter Dickens issued a statement, saying he was astounded by the incident. He appreciated the two politicians for getting a positive outcome from the unpleasant exchanges. “It is such a classy move," Stuff quoted him as saying.