New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Suggests Opposition Leader Judith Collins Is A 'Karen'

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern on Friday triggered laughter as she suggested that opposition leader Judith Collins was a “Karen”. Her remarks came amidst a heated parliamentary debate on the country’s hate speech laws where Ardern’s proposal for harsher punishments was slammed by Collins-led opposition.

The 121 member Kiwi Parliament has been debating over the country’s hate speech laws. While Ardern’s Labour Party has proposed harsher penalties for inciting discrimination and violence, the opposition has sharply criticized the demand asserting that it would infringe upon freedom of speech. It is imperative to note that the amendment in existing laws was proposed in response to the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks, in the aftermath of which the Royal Commission concluded that stronger measures were recommended to tackle hate speech and crime.

The Karen incident

Earlier Tuesday Collins took to Twitter to question "Will calling a middle-aged white woman a 'Karen' now be a crime under Jacinda Ardern's law?", slamming the proposition for stronger hate speech laws. Reiterating her stance again on Wednesday, the leader of the centre-right National Party told Parliament the law would just "shut down debate on hate speech." However, replying to Collins, Ardern joked that the new laws would not protect members of the 'Karen' community.

"I disagree with that statement," Ardern said. "I also, as it happens, disagree with (Collins') statement on Twitter, that somehow it will become illegal to call someone a 'Karen.' That is absolutely incorrect, and I apologize, that means these laws will not protect that member from such a claim."

Will calling a middle-aged white woman a ‘Karen’ now be a crime under Jacinda Ardern’s law? https://t.co/nDiMOU7NLB — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) June 29, 2021

The Prime Minister's witty reply triggered a round of laughter in the legislative body. According to a report published by CNN, even Collins had “a tight-lipped smile”. Later, Collins tweeted again on the issue, saying, "Apparently insulting women for either being named Karen and/or for being middle-aged white women is fine, under Jacinda Ardern's new law."

The term “Karen” became popular in 2020 after several memes featuring the name hit the internet. According to CNN, the insult broadly refers to an entitled White woman who is unafraid to use her privilege to make unreasonable demands.

Image: Jacinda Ardern/Judith Collins/ Instagram