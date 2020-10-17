New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Thanks Supporters For Second Term, Lauds Volunteers

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern secured a second term today in a landslide victory in the country's parliamentary election. Ardern's Labour Party secured almost 50 per cent of the total votes polled in the general election with the country's second-largest party and the main opposition trailing behind with 27 per cent votes. Prime Minister Ardern on Saturday addressed hundreds of supporters at the Auckland Town Hall after winning the election, which was primarily focused on her successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Thank You'

Ardern started by saying that the people of New Zealand have shown their greatest support to the Labour Party in 50 years. She thanked people of both urban and rural areas for voting heavily for the left-liberal party in the polls. She also thanked the candidates, MPS and all the volunteers who worked for three years to earn the trust of the voters. "For those amongst you who may not have supported Labour before... to you, I say thank you. We will not take your support for granted," Ardern said.

"Elections aren't always great at bringing people together, but they also don't need to tear one another apart." Ardern added.

Ardern also talked about her government's successful tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic that garnered praise from all over the world. "This has not been an ordinary election and it's not an ordinary time. It's been full of uncertainty and anxiety and we set out to be an antidote to that. As a nation we needed a plan for recovery so that is what we created, we needed an ongoing health response to the global pandemic to keep people safe so that is what we have done, and we needed a team focused absolutely and entirely on New Zealand and Labour absolutely is," Ardern said.

Ardern’s contender Judith Collins congratulated the winners in a televised speech. Collins also informed that she had already telephoned the New Zealand PM to extend the wishes “because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party.” As per New Zealand electoral Commission’s official website, 92.1 per cent votes have been taken into account and Labour Party has already bagged 64 parliamentary seats out of total 120.

(Image Credit: AP)