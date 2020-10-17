New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party Wins General Elections, Opposition Concedes

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has secured a second term as her Labour Party claimed an overwhelming victory in the general elections on October 17. As per New Zealand’s Electoral Commission’s preliminary count, Labour is leading with a significant margin by acquiring 48.9 per cent votes and its opposition the National party has conceded since it is trailing with 27 per cent votes.

Thank you to all of our incredible supporters who gave us their votes. We couldn't have done it without you. Now, let's keep moving â© pic.twitter.com/2hXTSsaKYe — New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) October 17, 2020

Ardern’s contender Judith Collins congratulated the winners in a televised speech. Collins also informed that she had already telephoned the New Zealand PM to extend the wishes “because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party.” As per NEw Zealand electoral Commission’s official website, 92.1 per cent votes have been taken into account and Labour Party has already bagged 64 parliamentary seats out of total 120.

Credits: electionresults.govt.nz

Read - New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern Appears Headed For Big Win And 2nd Term

Read - New Zealanders Go To The Polls As Ardern Seeks 2nd Term

Ardern gave ‘everything’ to the job

Even though the opinion polls had already projected her winning the second term, during the final debate before the counting began, Ardern had pledged to let go of her position as the leader of the centre-left Labour Party if she had lost. The 40-year-old leader, who has led the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and made New Zealand one of the first countries to control the outbreak, Jacinda Ardern was lauded worldwide for her leadership. In the debate telecasted on TVNZ, she said that her commitment to the job as PM had demanded sacrifice and added, “I gave everything”. The New Zealand PM noted that she has “never” taken her position for granted even when it calls for “huge sacrifice."

“I never take for granted that I'm here. I give my everything," she said. "No matter what crisis is thrown my way, you will always be assured I will give my everything to this job, even if that means a huge sacrifice." "I want our nation not to be completely polarised, and actually, relative to other countries, we do a pretty good job on that," she said.

Read - New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Makes Final Appeal For Votes Before Election

Read - New Zealand PM Ardern Vows To Step Down As Labour Party Leader If She Loses Election

