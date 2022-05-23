New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern To Visit US To Bolster Economic Ties After COVID Recovery

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is set to visit the US this week in a blatant attempt to bolster exports and tourism as her country reopens borders after almost two years of pandemic lockdown. Her trade-focused trip was scheduled for the ongoing month and was announced way before. But, on May 14, the 41-year old tested positive for coronavirus, shadowing the endeavour in scepticism.

“New Zealand’s relationship with the United States is one of our most enduring and significant. This mission will feature political and security engagement as well as tourism and trade promotion,” Ardern said ahead of her trip.

It is pertinent to note that her visit comes amidst American President Joe Biden’s maiden trip to the Asian continent. The five-day trip would see the President touring South Korea and Japan, before returning back to Washington on Wednesday, May 25. However, Ardern’s agenda does not include her meeting with the American leader, as per a report by SCMP.

New Zealand and the US share close trade ties. Bilateral trade between both the countries was nearly worth N$18.5 billion last year, growing by 5 per cent annually over the past 15 years, per the country’s official data. Meanwhile, American tourists made up the third-largest group of visitors to the pacific island

Arden contracted COVID earlier this month

Ardern tested positive for COVID-19, her office stated. The leader, who had received global accolades for her coronavirus curtailing strategies in the world, contracted the respiratory infection with moderate symptoms. Ardern’s office stated that the 41-year-old leader had been experiencing symptoms when she tested a weak positive on a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). A day later, she finally came out with a clear positive.

"As a result (of COVID) the Prime Minister will be required to isolate until the morning of Saturday 21 May. She will not be in Parliament this week for the release of the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan this coming Monday or for the Budget on Thursday. Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage,' her office said in a statement. Ardern had already been in isolation since Sunday 8 May when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive.

