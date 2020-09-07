New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Wins Internet With Surprise Twitch Cameo

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a hilarious Twitch cameo on the IRL broadcast of Broxh, the popular Kiwi woodworker, on September 7. Twitch is a video live streaming service which primarily focuses on video game live streaming, music broadcasts, creative content, and more recently, "in real life" streams.

Broxh was busy interacting with his audience as he continued with the woodwork when he had to move out of the frame to receive a popular guest he had promised at the start of live streaming. While Broxh had not revealed the name of the guest, Twitch users were in for a big surprise when Jacinda Ardern gave an extreme closeup on the camera.

You never know who might turn up on stream... @Broxh_ hanging out with @jacindaardern right now PogChamphttps://t.co/FnM4WqN6kg pic.twitter.com/udvxoycJ3V — Twitch ANZ (@Twitch_ANZ) September 7, 2020

The duo talked about the artwork and its live streaming as the New Zealand PM said she is an avid viewer of Broxh’s content. She called on the streamer to do one of his signature hair flicks and said it looks “more luxurious in real life.” Ardern inquired about the world of IRL live streaming and wanted to know how the woodworker manages to interact with the audience while working.

Ardren described Broxh as “the most humble person on Twitch” and the streamer put on a woodworking masterclass for New Zealand PM. Ardern tried her hands on chisel but looked cautious to not take off a big chunk and ruin the hard work put on by Broxh. “You make it look really easy,” she said.

The short clip posted by Twitch ANZ on its official Twitter account has garnered 48k views and netizens look to be in awe of Kiwi leader. Check out some of the reactions:

My Prime Minister meets with popular NZ streamers, and she's really cool https://t.co/fdsESQWxli — ENDESGA (@ENDESGA) September 7, 2020

Dammit @jacindaardern how are you such a champion? Teach us your ways 😍 https://t.co/EL9xBXwA6o — Texan James (@Tegan_Writes) September 7, 2020

The PM of New Zealand is actually hanging out with Broxh on stream. This is some peak internet https://t.co/mz7bnLh5vF — Max Greenwood (@writeandrepeat) September 7, 2020

WHAT OMG WHY IS NEW ZEALAND THE BEST https://t.co/ABUTVW0g2T — ᴘɪx (@pixelsmixel) September 7, 2020

Here's the full video:

(Hack: watch the video from 01:10:00 hrs)

