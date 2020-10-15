New Zealand PM Ardern Vows To Step Down As Labour Party Leader If She Loses Election

With New Zealand elections just a few hours away, country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has pledged to let go of her position as the leader of the centre-left Labour Party if she loses October 17 general election. Even though the opinion polls reportedly show Labour leading with 15 points, Ardern firmly replied “No” when she was asked during the final televised debate if she would remain as the opposition leader if the outcome of elections does not go her way.

The 40-year-old leader, who has led the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and made New Zealand one of the first countries to control the outbreak, Jacinda Ardern was lauded worldwide for her leadership. In the debate telecasted on TVNZ, she said that her commitment to the job as PM had demanded sacrifice and added, “I gave everything”. The New Zealand PM noted that she has “never” taken her position for granted.

“I never take for granted that I'm here. I give my everything," she said. "No matter what crisis is thrown my way, you will always be assured I will give my everything to this job, even if that means a huge sacrifice."

Ardern doesn’t want New Zealand to be polarised

Ardern also said that even if she stops being a part of the parliament, she would still be involved in politics by some capacity. The New Zealand PM expressed her wish to effect change and take the debate beyond the insults for the opposition. Adding that she does not want New Zealand to be completely polarised, Ardern noted that the country is doing a “pretty good job” as compared to others.

"I want our nation not to be completely polarised, and actually, relative to other countries, we do a pretty good job on that," she said.

Meanwhile, a poll by TVNZ released on October 14 showed 46 per cent support for Labour party that was one point lower than a month ago. However, it was still ahead of its opposition, the conservative National Party that received 31 per cent favourability.

#WATCH In the final leaders’ debate of the election, Jacinda Ardern had a special message for voters who may still be undecided: vote for stability and a team with a plan for New Zealand’s recovery. pic.twitter.com/BKAm1KUUMe — New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) October 15, 2020

