New Zealand Set To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions From April 27

New Zealand which has reported only 12 deaths from coronavirus till now, is set to move out of the highest level of lockdown on April 27. In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the kiwi government-imposed Alert level 4 lockdown measures late in March shutting down all schools, restaurants and non-essential businesses including cafes and playgrounds. New Zealand has till now reported 1,440 cases out of which 974 have recovered.

The country’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden while speaking at a news conference said that the pacific nation would move out of Alert level 4 on April 27 and would move into Alert 3 for two weeks. The level 4 lockdown which was supposed to end earlier April and was extended till April 27. Arden, justifying the earlier extension said that “we considered that the longer we are in lockdown, the less likely it is we will need to go back.”

The level 3 alert

Level 3 alert allows for economic activities such as forestry, construction and manufacturing however it restricts social activity, international media reported. The Kiwi leader later revealed that the decision on whether restrictions could be eased further would be taken on May 11." If we want to make sure that we are a health success story, and ensure our economy can start to operate again without the virus taking off, we need to get the next phase right. The worst thing we can do for our country is to yo-yo between levels, with all of the uncertainty that this would bring," Arden asserted at the news briefing.

The New Zealand administration has received applauds from across the world for its response to the deadly outbreak and has been credited with successfully containing the contagious disease. The government had shut its borders and imposed strict lockdown measures even before a single death was recorded in the nation, thereby, flattening the curve of COVID-19.

Image credits: AP