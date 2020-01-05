New Zealand Skies Turn Orange From Australian Bushfires, Netizens Post Pictures

While Australia battles unprecedented bushfires and a record-breaking heatwave, the blazes have turned the skies of neighbouring New Zealand orange on January 5. The weather conditions in Auckland have prompted the officials to turn on the street lights on and several calls were received for emergency services. Netizens shared pictures of their area and started conversations about the 'degrading climate situation' on the planet.

Took these in Auckland city, New Zealand at 3pm today. The smoke from the #AustralianBushfire shrouding everything in orange. pic.twitter.com/tgoRx4I11v — Gala Georgette (@GalaGeorgette) January 5, 2020

2:30pm outside my home in West Auckland, New Zealand in the middle of summer. Just dark, ash clouds. We are over 2000km away from Australia. No filter. 😞 pic.twitter.com/N8f4rmvEeX — Taylah Hodson-Tomokino (@taylahtomokino) January 5, 2020

The New Zealand police said on Sunday that they were 'receiving high numbers of calls' related to the colour of air in the country. The weather watch has issued a statement that the thick plume which originated 2,200 kilometres away will thin out by the end of the day. The New Zealand defence minister has reportedly said that the nation would send its military support in Australia to aid bushfire management.

#Smoke over #Auckland is now starting to thin out a little as sunset approaches. Smoke will remain overnight but the main plume appears to have moved through. #Northland may now be experiencing thicker smoke.



A South West change will help clear it away.



7:30pm NZDT Jan 5 pic.twitter.com/qLm1GHc9BA — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) January 5, 2020

Glaciers turn brown

The icy white glaciers in New Zealand's South Island have turned brown after being exposed to smoke, dust and ash from the deadly Australian bushfire crisis. Internet users have shared shocking photographs and videos on different social media platforms which showed the impact of the drifting smoke on some of the country's magnificent and pristine attractions. The pictures taken from the Southern Alps showed the smoke haze had tinged the snow-capped mountain peaks and glaciers a shade of 'caramel'.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Met service forecaster Cameron Coutts said that the last couple of days the fires in Australia have picked up in their intensity and produced a significant amount of smoke. He further added that the smoke is not really affecting people on the ground level at the moment, even though it is quite thick.

