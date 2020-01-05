The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Pray For Australia': Netizens Stand In Solidarity Amid Raging Bushfires

Rest of the World News

As Australia battles, unprecedented bushfires and a record-breaking heatwave, Netizens from all over the world are in solidarity to '#PrayForAustralia'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pray For Australia

As Australia battles, unprecedented bushfires and a record-breaking heatwave, netizens from all over the world are in solidarity to '#PrayForAustralia'. The recent escalations in the raging fires, Auckland turning orange, glaciers covered in ashes, and increasing death toll of both humans and animals have fueled the talks about how 'climate change is real'. The people have taken over social media to voice their criticism and grief over the loss of life and infrastructure in the island continent. 

'Pray For Australia'

Many were seen sharing 'heartbreaking' images of the devastation in the country but also urged others to donate for the cause. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Pink, among others have contributed their funds to help Australia in its battle with nature. The people on the internet are 'moved' by the destruction and 'would never wish on anybody'.

Read -  Australia Bushfires: Hunter Becomes Unlikely Hero After Rescuing Koalas

Read -  Jeremy Clarkson's Comments On Australian Bushfires Prompts Angry Reactions

Read - Barty To Give Brisbane Winnings To Australia Bushfire Victims

Read - Australia Bushfire Crisis: PM Sets Up National Bushfire Recovery Agency, Toll Climbs To 24

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
TRUMP ISSUES FRESH WARNING
MISTRY: 'WON'T BE TATA CHAIRMAN'
SHAH SLAMS KEJRIWAL, CONGRESS
RIFT IN JDU-BJP OVER NPR ROLLOUT
ROHIT SHARMA HAILS IRFAN PATHAN