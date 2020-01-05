'Pray For Australia': Netizens Stand In Solidarity Amid Raging Bushfires

As Australia battles, unprecedented bushfires and a record-breaking heatwave, netizens from all over the world are in solidarity to '#PrayForAustralia'. The recent escalations in the raging fires, Auckland turning orange, glaciers covered in ashes, and increasing death toll of both humans and animals have fueled the talks about how 'climate change is real'. The people have taken over social media to voice their criticism and grief over the loss of life and infrastructure in the island continent.

While people making memes about the WW3, Australia is suffering the biggest fire ever happened

Wild fire broke out very quickly because of hot and dry weather.

Burned 5.7 million hectares, 10 million people get poisoned by wild smoke. 500 million animal died.#PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/pXbBb00MIp — ⚔️ 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 ⚔️™ᴮ (@BladesTmb) January 5, 2020

'Pray For Australia'

Many were seen sharing 'heartbreaking' images of the devastation in the country but also urged others to donate for the cause. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Pink, among others have contributed their funds to help Australia in its battle with nature. The people on the internet are 'moved' by the destruction and 'would never wish on anybody'.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020

God, I come to You today, bowing in my heart, asking for protection 🐵🐒🦍🦧🐶🐕🦮🐕‍🦺🐩🐺🦊🦝🐱🐈🦁🐯🐅🐆🐴🐎🦄🦓🦌🐮🐂🐃🐄🐖🐗🐏🐑🐐🐪🐫🦙🦒🐘🦏🦛🐭🐁🐿🐇🐰🐹🦥🦦🐤🐥🐦🐧🕊🦅🦆🦢🦉🦩🦜🦚from the fire one.🙏#PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/vxlGDBqw14 — Harikrishna Rathod (@HarikrishnaRat7) January 5, 2020

#PrayForAustralia

I'm in deep sad Emotion RN

24 people and 500M animals dead. More than 1400 homes destroyed

Some will go homeless.

More than 10 million people in toxic smoke of bush fire.



Pray for Australia 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BK7WMePr9m — jitendra Nath Kashyap (@jnkpjjitu) January 5, 2020

Australia is burning, and i can't even help, it makes me so sad😔 #PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/g0sINayWYR — Zhenya🌙is grateful for 2019 (@cutesmallghost) January 5, 2020

Almost half a billion (480 million) animals have been killed by the bush fires in #Australia . #PrayForAustralia

Ya Allah grant your mercy.🤲 pic.twitter.com/8rMre0OYOQ — Naz Baloch (@NazBaloch_) January 5, 2020

