New Zealand Suspends All 'high-level Military, Political Contact' With Myanmar After Coup

After nearly eight days of military taking power of Myanmar, New Zealand on February 9 announced the suspension of all “high-level military” and political contacts with the Southeast Asian nation. Marking the first international move against Myanmar after the coup, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took the stringent decision of isolating the country’s ruling junta. Unveiling the measures, she also called for the entire international community to “strongly condemn what we’re seeing happen in Myanmar”, according to Radio New Zealand. The military seized power of the country on February 1, arresting prominent leaders of the civilian government and declaring a state of emergency for a year.

"After years of working hard to build a democracy in Myanmar, I think every New Zealander would be devastated to see what we've seen in recent days led by the military," she told reporters. "Our strong message is we will do what we can from here in New Zealand” as New Zealand foreign ministry announced the measures on Tuesday.

Aotearoa New Zealand🇳🇿 does not recognise the legitimacy of Myanmar’s military-led government. Following last week’s coup, we are suspending high level engagement with Myanmar amongst a range of other measures. https://t.co/D3rJPQX1FT — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) February 9, 2021

Kiwi nation decides to impose a travel ban on senior Myanmar military figures. Ardern reportedly also said that New Zealand wanted the UN Human Rights Council to hold a special session just to discuss the developments in Myanmar as it’s the most renowned face for the years-long democratic movement a Nobel Laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi has been arrested by the military, the Tatmadaw. Now she is facing up to three years in jail after being charged with minor import/export offences.

New Zealand to maintain its aid programme

Ardern, however, mentioned that New Zealand would maintain its aid programme with Myanmar which mainly consists of agricultural, educational and renewable energy spending because it is disconnected with the military. As per reports, she further told the reporters that “This will mean being very cautious about the way that we enter into aid programmes in Myanmar from henceforth”.

Moreover, New Zealand’s ambassador, Steve Marshall and his Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) staff were also plucked out of the Southeast nation as the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip. Ardern noted that the aid programme functional in Myanmar is “not an insignificant” one. She said, “ $42 million from 2018 through to 2021. And so you would just want to make sure that that was managed in an appropriate way by MFAT staff.”

