New Zealand Woman Spends Rs 18 Lakh To Make Her Own Electric Car Out Of Wreck

There is no dearth of creativity on the internet as there are a number of people coming up with unique talents and skills every day. One amongst them is a woman from New Zealand, who converted a 29-year-old wreck into a homemade, electric vehicle. No denying that her creativity has surpassed the knowledge of even engineers.

The woman who goes by the name Rosemary Penwarden, has converted her vehicle into an electric vehicle. It has been three years now since she has been driving her converted vehicle around South Island roads. As per Guardian, the project took Rosemary and her friend more than eight months of solid work and tinkering. “You do have to be a little bit mad,” she said while talking about the inspiration behind making her very own electric car. “I want to thank the oil companies for the motivation." Penwarden bought a 1993 car body from a wrecker and took the combustion engine out herself.

How much did it cost Rosemary?

As per Guardian, the project, including labor, cost Penwarden $24,000 (Rs 18.6 lakh). The car is fully signed-off and warranted. After several years on the road, her project recently came to the attention of local reporters. Moreover, Rosemary replaced it with a new gearbox and electric engine, then packed the front and back of the car with batteries, 24 under the hood, and 56 in the boot. The electric car is charged at Rosemary's home, which is fully solar-powered.

Moreover, Penwarden told that the car will pay itself off as she had once spent up to $100 a week on petrol for commuting. She added that it wasn’t a cost-saving exercise and called on the government to support conversions. “Just to be able to show that it can be done is a priceless thing,” she added.

This is not the first time that a person has created something useful out of scrap as a few weeks earlier, a video of a milk delivery man went viral who created his own F1-like automobile to deliver milk. The post also gathered the attention of Anand Mahindra, who expressed his will to meet the man behind such creativity.

Image: Unsplash