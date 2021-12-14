Nicaraguan Nationals In Taiwan Worried About Future, Saddened By Severed Diplomatic Ties

Nicaraguan government’s decision to cut ties with Taipei has left their nationals residing in Taiwan saddened and shocked, reported local media. Last week, Nicaragua had officially announced the end of diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy. Nicaragua recognised that there is “only one single China” and said that China is the only “legitimate” government and Taiwan is “undoubted” part of the Chinese territory.

Now, Nicaragua’s decision has disappointed its nationals living in Taiwan, and worried students about their futures. On Monday, Focus Taiwan quoted a Nicaraguan student saying that Taiwan is the “safest place”. The student revealed that he came to the island nation on a scholarship offered by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Another Nicaragua nation, while referring to the country’s decision, said, “I guess China is offering something that Taiwan can not.”

Taiwanese universities eager to support Nicaraguan students

Even though the Central American nation has severed ties with Taipei, Universities in Taiwan have said that they are considering necessary support and assistance for Nicaraguan students. Several universities, including the National Taiwan University (NTU), National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), and National Chengchi University (NCCU) said on December 10 that they will assist Nicaraguan students in Taiwan with concerns such as finances and part-time work. Separately, the MOFA said that it has yet to decide whether or not to terminate the scholarships for Nicaraguan students.

According to Taiwan’s education ministry, there are currently 91 Nicaraguan students enrolled in Taiwanese universities, with at least 53 of them receiving Taiwan government scholarships from MOFA and others receiving scholarships from the Taiwan International Corporation and Development Fund (ICDF). Students' financial situations would certainly be affected, according to the Ministry of Education, but the decisions of the competent authorities will be respected.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Taiwan now has 14 diplomatic allies across the world, after the suspension of diplomatic relations with Nicaragua. Taiwan has lost eight diplomatic allies since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, including Burkina Faso, Panama, Sao Tome and Principe, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, and now Nicaragua.

(Image: AP/ANI)