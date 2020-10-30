France Church Attack Victim Left Emotional Message For Her Three Kids Before Death

One of the victims of France's brutal church stabbing in Nice, a mum-of-three who cascaded into a burger bar told medics ‘tell my children I love them’ right before her death. Brazilian national Simone Barreto Silva was aged 44 and was one of three worshippers attending the morning’s Mass at the Notre Dame basilica when she was stabbed and murdered in a brutal act that the French President Emmanuel Macron described as the act of radical Islamist terrorism. The victim had lived in the European country for 30 years, according to information from the Consulate General of Brazil.

A release by the Consulate General of Brazil confirmed that the Black woman was born in Salvador, Bahia, and has left her three sons behind after she succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. According to local sources of Guardian, the victims' final words were ‘tell my children I love them’ as paramedics rushed to aid her at the scene, where several people lay injured from the stabbing, along with another victim Vincent Loqués, 54, a father of two who worked full time at the church. Another 70-year-old woman was murdered while she was at the church to pray at 10 am mass.

France church attacker identified

France's Police authorities and the investigators identified the accused as a 21-year-old Tunisian Brahim Aoussaoui, a migrant that landed in Europe in September on a migrant boat. His details were processed through the Italian Red Cross. The assailant yelled ‘Allahu akbar’, meaning ‘God is greatest’ in Arabic as he stabbed three to death at the French church in a horrendous act of terror that shook France. Later, the police in the Montfavet district of Avignon, in southeastern France shot the Tunisian knifeman dead. In a separate incident, another man carrying out the attack on a guard with a ‘sharp tool’ at the French consulate was arrested by the Saudi Arabia police. According to a Guardian report, the incident occurred in Jeddah as tensions mounted due to anti-France sentiment across the Muslim world after the church stabbing and French teacher Samuel Paty's beheading.

