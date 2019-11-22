The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Baby Jesus Statue: Nicholas Cage Or Phil Collins? Netizens Debate

Rest of the World News

Statue of baby Jesus in Mexico has become an internet sensation as netizens are contemplating whether the statue resembles Nicolas Cage or Phil Collins.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nicholas Cage

A 21-foot-tall statue of baby Jesus in Mexico has become an internet sensation as netizens are contemplating whom does it resemble more, Nicolas Cage or pop star Phil Collins. The 2,000-pound giant sculpture was built for the La EpifanÍa del Señor church in Zacatecas and artist Román Salvador Barrueto and his team created the statue after being commissioned by the church. The statue has big blue eyes, full cheeks and a receding hairline which inspired the comparison of the statue with celebrities. 

According to international media reports, the Guinness World Records said that if the statue is approved for submission then it will officially be declared the world's largest. A local priest, Humberto Rodriguez told the media that there was a space between 26 feet between the ceiling and the floor and that is why he ordered a statue measuring 21feet, however, he never intended to make it the biggest baby Jesus statue in the world. 

READ: Gore Kicking Off 24 Hours Of Climate Talks Around The World

READ: Pope Heading To Thailand To Encourage Catholic Minority

Nicolas Cage or Phil Collins

READ: Member Of US House Of Representatives Steven Watkins Reacts To Impeachment Process

READ: Protests Erupt In Iran Over Fuel Price Surge

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG