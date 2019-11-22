Baby Jesus Statue: Nicholas Cage Or Phil Collins? Netizens Debate

A 21-foot-tall statue of baby Jesus in Mexico has become an internet sensation as netizens are contemplating whom does it resemble more, Nicolas Cage or pop star Phil Collins. The 2,000-pound giant sculpture was built for the La EpifanÍa del Señor church in Zacatecas and artist Román Salvador Barrueto and his team created the statue after being commissioned by the church. The statue has big blue eyes, full cheeks and a receding hairline which inspired the comparison of the statue with celebrities.

According to international media reports, the Guinness World Records said that if the statue is approved for submission then it will officially be declared the world's largest. A local priest, Humberto Rodriguez told the media that there was a space between 26 feet between the ceiling and the floor and that is why he ordered a statue measuring 21feet, however, he never intended to make it the biggest baby Jesus statue in the world.

Nicolas Cage or Phil Collins

Let's settle this once and for all. Giant Baby Jesus looks like ..... — Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) November 20, 2019

"A Mexican church claims it has 'accidentally' erected the largest baby Jesus statue in the world. Also an accident: The statue's uncanny resemblance to British singer Phil Collins." https://t.co/CaBAk2AzaL — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) November 20, 2019

Awww, baby Jesus! No, shit, sorry, its Phil Collins 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OtrDeBYEfW — Janie74 (@jungle1974) November 21, 2019

Church in Mexico builds huge baby Jesus statue — that looks like Brit singer Phil Collins. Uncanny. https://t.co/S3HJEnr1R9 pic.twitter.com/GVYfN74ZRG — Candia McKormack (@CandiaMcKormack) November 21, 2019

I don't know if something's in the air tonight, but this Baby Jesus looks a lot like Phil Collins: pic.twitter.com/YpKr9NM3a1 — John Law (@JohnLawMedia) November 20, 2019

#nicolascage & “Thats High Praise Brother!” #HighPraise @nicolascage Does This Baby Jesus Statue Look More Like Phil Collins or Nicolas Cage? A Debate Goes Viral https://t.co/2pzeZAQNoh — GREGORIO AKA the artist formerly known as Scepi (@gregory_scepi) November 22, 2019

