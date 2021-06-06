Nigeria: US And EU Condemn Twitter Ban, Call For 'freedom Of Expression'

Lambasting the Nigerian Administration for banning micro-blogging website Twitter, the US and European Union (EU), on June 6, said that measure inhibits access to information at a time when it required the most. In a joint statement, the diplomatic missions of the EU, US, UK, Canada and Ireland together called for the right to free expression and access to information, both online and offline. Reiterating support for the fundamental right, the western states asserted that information and expression were pillars of democracy.

“Banning systems of expression is not the answer," the statement read adding that it was “precisely the moment when Nigeria needs to foster inclusive dialogue and expression of opinions, as well as share vital information in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic." "The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less, communication," it further stated.

More than 39 million Nigerians have a Twitter account, according to NOI polls, a public opinion and research organization based in Nigeria. The social media platform has played a significant role in many of the country’s socio-political moments, including using hashtags #BringBackOurGirls to highlight the abduction of schoolgirls by BokoHaram and #EndSARS, during anti-police brutality last year. Despite its role, the platform was banned earlier this week.

Nigeria's Twitter Ban

Amidst the growing discontent against Twitter, Nigeria became the first country to suspend the US-based micro-blogging website in the African continent. Accusing Twitter of double standards, the Nigerian government ceased operations of the social media platform after it froze President Muhammadu Buhari's account. Notably, Twitter had months ago banned former US President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting violence during the unfortunate breach of Capitol Hill.

Making the announcement on Friday, Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed condemned the 'persistent use' of Twitter for activities allegedly capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence. The stern action comes days after Twitter removed a post by Nigeria's President that threatened punishment for separatists in the country's southeast region that officials have blamed for frequent attacks on federal property. "Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the field for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand," the Nigerian President had tweeted which was later taken down.

IMAGE: AP/@VONDERLEYEN/Twiiter