Peru: Prison Riot Over COVID-19 Protection Leaves Nine Dead, Several Injured

A riot broke out in Peru's Lima city prison where nine inmates have reportedly been killed and scores of guards have been injured. According to reports, the riot broke out on April 27 at Lima's Castro Castro prison after two inmates died from coronavirus. Authorities in Peru had earlier said that three inmates were killed due to the riot but gradually revised the toll upwards to nine.

The National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) in a statement said that the situation has been brought under control and informed that five prison guards, including two inmates were left injured in the incident. The prisoners had been demanding protection from COVID-19 for which they had been staging a protest inside the jail premises for weeks now, but the situation went out of control on Monday and a riot broke out killing nine inmates and injuring several others.

According to reports, at least 15 inmates have contracted coronavirus in the overcrowded Castro prison, which is also the country's largest prison located north of Lima. Over 600 inmates have been infected by the virus so far, of which two died over the weekend. The prisoners staged a protest on April 28, which ended after the warden signed an agreement concerning medical attention inside the jail.

Prison riots over COVID-19

Prison riots have become a common sight in many countries ever since the coronavirus lockdown has begun. Last month, seven inmates died at a prison in Italy, and guards were taken hostage at another jail demanding better protection from coronavirus in crowded prisons in the country. Italy was the worst affected country for weeks before the United States surpassed it in mid-March. Prison riots broke out in the Indian state of West Bengal last week over the lack of personal protective equipment for inmates.

(Image Credit: AP)