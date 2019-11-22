Nine-year Old On His Way To Become Youngest University Graduate

At the age of nine, we probably were struggling to understand numbers and colors and as adults still struggle to make the right choices. However, nature never ceases to surprise us with its wonders. A nine-year-old Belgian boy named Laurent Simons will become the world's youngest graduate after completing his degree in electrical engineering from the University of Netherlands.

The 9-year-old genius

Simons, who loves to go on long walks with his dog also dreams of creating artificial organs for the human body. Currently, Simons is working on a brain-on-chip project where they are developing a computer circuit to test a particular part of the brain. He says that they are connecting the neurons in different ways and observing how they react to a specific form of medication in one part of the brain. The project brain-on-chip will help in combining biomedical and electrical engineering fields.

Simon has an IQ of 145

The 9-year-old plans to pursue a Ph.D. once he has completed his graduate course along with medicine but he says before that he needs some vacation. The boy has an IQ of 145 and is currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Eindhoven’s University of Technology which concludes next month. According to reports, Simon completed his high school in a time span of just one year and is all set to complete his three-years bachelor's degree in nine months.

Simon’s brain function's three-time faster than the smartest kid

Sjoerd Hulshof, who is the program director said that all the professors are enthusiastic to mentor little Simons. He further added that his brain is three times faster than the smartest kid they have ever encountered. In his past time, Simons likes to walk with his dog, play video games like Minecraft and Fortnite. He also likes to post pictures on Instagram. Simons admires Nikola Tesla and dreams of creating an artificial human body in his own laboratory someday.

A balance between dreams and childhood

He has received offers from several universities across the globe. His parents are concerned about him. They want him to achieve a balance between his dreams and his childhood. As of now, they believe that Simons is only playing with education, they are stressed but they are in no hurry.

