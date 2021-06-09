'No Formal Ban Order Against Patanjali's Coronil In The Country': Nepal Health Ministry

Nepal Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudyal on Wednesday stated that the Government has not issued any formal ban order against Patanjali's Ayurvedic Coronil kit.

Dr. Poudyal further stated that the Department of Drug Administration under the Ministry of Health needs to run a set of examinations before any medicine is distributed among the general public. The spokesperson's knowledge about the status of the Coronil kit is limited to the information that it was gifted to Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi some time back.

Noting the efficacy of the Ayurveda-based medicine, Dr. Poudyal stated that there is no proof that Coronil could cure COVID, but Ayurvedic medicines available in Nepal are well-known for their immunity-boosting abilities, and likewise, the Coronil kit can also fight the virus. However, World Health Organization has not yet approved any medicine that can cure Corona, added the spokesperson.

Origin of Coronil Kit

Baba Ramdev's company- Patanjali Ayurveda on June 23, 2020, announced the first Ayurvedic medicine for Corona. The kit came with tablets namely- Coronil and Swasari Vatialong with an oil called Anu Oil. The company informed that over 100 compounds were used to create the medicine and it has undergone two-stage trials. The tests were conducted on 280 patients and a 100% recovery rate was achieved. Baba Ramdev also claimed that 69% of the patients were cured in three days.

Nepal fights COVID-19

The country of Nepal is standing on a total caseload of 5.95 lakh with a total of 8,098 lives lost to the virus and 5.05 lakh recoveries. Nepal in the last 24 hours recorded 3,870 new cases along with 108 fatalities and 6,570 recoveries.

Input Source- PTI

Image Source- ANI/@DRKRISHNAPAUDEL-Facebook