US Congress Passes Hong Kong Human Rights Bill Amid Protests

The US Congress passed the Hong Kong human rights bill on November 20 putting pressure on President Donald Trump as he tries not to escalate tensions with China amid the ongoing trade war. The House made sure of a measure that aims to protect human rights in Hong Kong by a 417-1 margin amid efforts to stop months-long of anti-government protests. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson of China Geng Shuang said Beijing condemned and opposed the first bill known as the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Congress' move to pass the bills is beneficial for Trump who believes to have a China trade victory to promote the 2020 election campaign.

READ: US Senate Passes Bill Supporting Human Rights In Hong Kong Amid Protests

China asks US not to meddle into its internal matters

The US stocks fell on Wednesday as the world's two largest super-economies may not be able to finish a “phase one” trade deal in the current year. The bill was introduced by Senators Marco Rubio, Ben Cardi, and Jim Risch and will now proceed to the next stages of approval before it is presented to President Donald Trump. The lawmakers have further also approved a measure that would ban the sale of tear gas, rubber bullets and other equipment that have been used by the security forces. China has, however, shot back at the US. Geng Shuang, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson reportedly said that the purpose of US was to support the extremists and violent elements against China that are trying to mess up Hong Kong and realize their sinister plot to hinder China's development by taking advantage of the Hong Kong issue. He further added that China would have to take strong countermeasures to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests.

READ: Hong Kong Protesters, Facing Arrest, Won’t Leave University

Foreign Ministry condemned the bill

The Foreign Ministry of China on November 20 called upon top US diplomat over the Senate's passing of a Hong Kong rights bill and warned of strong counteractions that will be taken against the United States if the bill is signed into law. According to the ministry, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu called the acting charge d'affaires William Klein to file for a strong protest. Beijing strongly urged Washington to take immediate measures to prevent the bill from turning into law and stop interfering in China's internal affairs. The statement said, otherwise China will take strong measures to counter the US.

READ: China Calls Upon US Diplomat, Warns Against Passing Of Hong Kong Bill

READ: Hong Kong Protests | Fire Blocks Off Police Squadron From Entering Campus