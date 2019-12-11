New Zealand: Authorities Release List Of Missing Persons After The Volcano Eruptions

New Zealand Police have released a partial list of people who are still missing and unaccounted for after the volcanic eruption at White Island. The list composes of mostly Australians who were caught up in Monday's eruption. Increased volcanic activity and the toxic environment continue to hamper recovery efforts at the site of the Volcanic eruption at White Island, New Zealand.

List of missing people released

According to deputy commissioner John Tims, the chance of further eruptions is still present and the conditions on the island remain too dangerous for rescue operations. However, forces are standing by to push off for the island as soon as the conditions stabilise. The rescue teams are likely to encounter a toxic environment along with chemical hazards for which they must be fully prepared.

The nine people who have been officially been declared missing are Gavin Dallow, Jessica Richards, Krystal Browitt, Richard Elzer, Zoe Hosking, Karla Matthews, and Julie Richards, of Australia; plus New Zealanders Tipene Maangi and Hayden Inman. The New Zealand government has a comprehensive list of those that are injured and in the hospital but has chosen not to release the list in order to respect the privacy of the injured. According to New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, there were two groups of people that were on the island during the eruption but only one group was evacuated successfully.

Monday’s volcanic eruption in New Zealand has affected people from seven nations. According to the New Zealand police, 47 people on White island were from Britain, China, Germany, Australia Malaysia, the US and New Zealand. The survivors of the Monday’s eruption were evacuated by helicopter and boat immediately after the eruption. Most of the tourists visiting White Island were from the cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, which was berthed at the Port of Tauranga. Operator Royal Caribbean confirmed that some of its guests were touring the island.

(With inputs from agencies)