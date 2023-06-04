'No Use Of Worrying..,' Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Reacts To US Visa Policy

After the United States announced a peculiar visa policy for the Bangladeshi immigrant, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the country is “not worried” about such policies and sanctions. On Sunday, the country’s premier made it clear that it “won’t matter” at all if someone does not go to the US, The Daily Star reported. Ahead of the Bangladesh General elections, the US Secretary of State announced the visa policy in an effort to promote democratic and fair elections in the country. However, Hasina completely dismissed the policy during an Awami League Party Programme in Dhaka’s Tejgaon area.

"There are other oceans and other continents in the world. We will make friends with those continents crossing the other oceans. Our economy will be stronger and more developed and vibrant," The Bangladeshi Prime Minister stated firmly during the address. "We will not be dependent on others. It's no use worrying about who will not issue us visas or who will impose sanctions on us," she added. Hasina then went on to vow to rebuild the country. After pointing out the fact that the Canada High Court had declared the opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP a ‘terrorist party’, Hasina insisted that the US should look into the part that “actually rigged elections,” Bangladeshi news outlet, The Daily Star reported. "The USA did not issue a visa to Tarique Zia (Chairman of BNP) for terrorism and corruption," she noted.

What is the visa policy all about?

On May 24, US Secretary of State Anthony Blink announced a visa policy that aim to promote Democratic Elections in Bangladesh. “Today, I announced a new visa policy to promote free and fair elections. Under this policy, we can impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh,” the US secretary of state wrote on Twitter. The policy will be imposed on current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.

Today, I announced a new visa policy to promote free and fair elections. Under this policy, we can impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 24, 2023

If anyone is found guilty of tampering with elections then not only the official but their family will face the visa restriction. “The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone—voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media. I am announcing this policy to lend our support to all those seeking to advance democracy in Bangladesh,” Blinken concluded in the statement. The US is concerned about the 2024 Bangladesh elections since the 2014 and 2018 elections in the country were marred by violence and speculations of vote rigging. Hasina’s ruling Awami League party won both elections with a landslide margin.