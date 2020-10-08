Nobel Laureate Charpentier Pens Message For Girls, Says 'women In Science Can Have Impact'

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna recently won Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of a method for genome editing.” The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences had said that Chemistry Laureates Charpentier and Doudna discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools - the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. In terms of gender rights and women’s visibility in science, the two winners also did rewrite history.

While taking to Twitter, the Nobel Prize Committee shared a statement by Charpentier following her big win. The Chemistry laureate said that that she wishes to send a ‘positive message’ to the young girls who would like to follow the path of science in future. Charpentier said that she wanted to show that women in science can also have an impact through research.

“My wish is that this will provide a positive message to the young girls who would like to follow the path of science, and to show them that women in science can also have an impact through the research that they are performing.”



- 2020 Chemistry Laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier. pic.twitter.com/0yWdih3hpl — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020

‘Well deserved’

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 14,000 likes and thousands of comments. While some users congratulated Charpentier and lauded her contribution to the world of science, others wrote, “You are the kind of example girls like my daughter who just went to medical school need. Discovery is a step into the unknown to build beyond the known. Congratulations and say hello from me to Goran H when you meet him in Stockholm”. Another user added, “so well-deserved!” “This is a true result of science passion, congregation,” wrote fourth.

What a wonderful news. I think it’s about time that women gets recognised for their hard work in research. At secondary school so few girls are taking chemistry for A level. Huge congratulations. — Usha (@Usha24566933) October 7, 2020

A magnificent role model. Congratulations. — Karen Luyt (@KarenLuyt) October 7, 2020

That was exactly my thoughts when I told my children, especially my daughter, about this prize 👏🏼

Congratulations and thank you for the inspiration! — Sophie Devièse (@fmior03) October 7, 2020

Congratulation to chemistry Nobel laureate and beautiful encouraging message to younger women for entering domain of science! — pragati mukhopadhyay (@UniversePragati) October 7, 2020

Charpentier published her discovery in 2011 and, later in the year, initiated a collaboration with Doudna. The two Chemistry Laureates succeeded in recreating the bacteria’s genetic scissors in a test tube and simplifying the scissors’ molecular components so they were easier to use. The duo then reprogrammed the genetic scissors.

