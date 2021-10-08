Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Awarded To Maria Ressa & Dmitry Muratov For 'safeguarding Freedom'

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 has been awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” announced the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, 8 October. In a statement, the academy noted Ressa and Muratov’s “courageous fight for freedom of expression” in the Philippines and Russia. Notably, at the same time, both laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize are the representatives of all journalists who “stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.”

Maria Ressa, noted the academy, that she used the freedom of expression in a bid to reveal the abuse of power, use of violence and also the growing authoritarianism in her native country which is the Philippines. Back in 2012, she has even co-founded ‘Rappler,’ which is a digital media company for investigative journalism that she is still leading. The academy said in the official announcement, that “as a journalist and the Rappler’s CEO, Ressa has shown herself to be a fearless defender of freedom of expression.”

Meanwhile, the other recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize 2021, Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov, for several decades has defended the freedom of speech in Russia under challenging circumstances. The Nobel Prize academy has considered how Muratov in 1993, was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta. Since 1995, he has been the editor-in-chief of the newspaper for a total of 24 years. As per the official announcement, “Novaja Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power.”

The statement added, “The Norwegian Nobel Committee is convinced that freedom of expression and freedom of information help to ensure an informed public. These rights are crucial prerequisites for democracy and protect against war and conflict.”

“The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov is intended to underscore the importance of protecting and defending these fundamental rights,” it said.

