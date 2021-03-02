Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Candidates Third Highest Ever With 329 Individuals, Organizations

There are at least 329 candidates, 234 individuals, and 95 organizations nominated for the 2021 Nobel peace prize, the third-highest list to be finalized by February 1, The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Monday in a statement. The last record-breaking list comprised over 376 candidates in 2016, the Olso-based agency continued. While each year the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives several hundreds of nominations, this year’s selection exceeded last year’s nomination (317), the organization revealed, adding that the names of neither the nominators nor the nominees can be given out until 50 years have elapsed.

“All living persons and active organizations or institutions are eligible candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. What is considered a valid nomination is defined by the Nobel Foundation’s statutes,” the Nobel Peace prize committee said in a statement. It added, that the nominations were made nominations were submitted no later than January 31 for it to be deemed valid.

“After all the qualified nominations have been discussed, a short-list of the most interesting and worthy candidates is created,” the committee said, about the lengthy list of selection. Before making the announcement of the year’s laureate(s), the committee will reach a consensus beginning of October, it said. From among 329 candidates, the Nobel peace prize team will select winners based on the simple majority vote.

Navalny, Trump, Kushner on list of nominees

Kremlin's jailed critic Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organization and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, former US President Donald Trump and Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz made it to the list of nominees for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian lawmakers picked the 45th President of the US Trump for Abraham Accords and for brokering the Israel-UAE peace deal, according to FOX news. Kushner was selected by a US attorney named Alan Dershowitz for his efforts in brokering peace among the Gulf nations. Trump’s nomination was done by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament.

Norwegian MP also nominated the Black Lives Matter movement, citing the awareness created by BLM against injustices related to racial profiling and police brutality. Meanwhile, The World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM), together with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), also made it to the nominations, according to reports. At least two Swedish lawmakers nominated climate activist Greta Thunberg for protesting outside Swedish parliament after skipping school to create awareness about climate change.

