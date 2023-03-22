None Of Their Business: Russian FM To US Amid Strengthening Ties With China

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Russian television that the success of the Moscow talks between Russia and China is not a matter of concern for the United States, reported Russian news agency TASS.

When asked about the response of Western countries, Lavrov stated that the negotiations were solely between Russia and China and that it was not a matter of concern for outsiders, particularly the Americans.

"Look, this is none of their business, none of the Americans’ business," he said.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, commenting on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia, the US diplomat said China "'feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable" and provides "diplomatic cover" to Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin said that "the negotiations yesterday and today, both tete-a-tete, in limited attendance and with participation of delegations, took place in a warm, companionate and constructive atmosphere".

Xi Jinping thanked Putin for "traditional hospitality and warm welcome". He called the negotiations "forthright, friendly and productive".

Reneweing China-Russia relations

China-Russia relations have been injected with more substance as a new chapter for bilateral ties has been launched after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to China's Global times.

Terming the visit “a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace,” Xi said ahead of the trip that the aim is to jointly work with Putin to “adopt a new vision, a new blueprint and new measures” for the growth of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the years to come.

The two leaders on Tuesday held a “frank and fruitful” dialogue and signed joint statements aimed at strengthening the overall China-Russia partnership and deepening cooperation in investment, energy and other fields.

The agreements come on the back of productive results achieved in years of all-round cooperation. Trade between China and Russia has expanded substantially, with the two-way volume exceeding $190 billion in 2022, up 116 percent from a decade ago. Meanwhile, bilateral collaboration in scientific and technological innovation, cross-border e-commerce and other emerging areas has shown strong momentum.