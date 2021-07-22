Nord Stream-2 Pipeline: Putin Acknowledges Germany's Commitment To Energy Project

The Kremlin on July 21 said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have expressed their satisfaction with the construction of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline. The two leaders in the phone call were satisfied with the near completion of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline. During the phone call, Putin noted Germany's consistent commitment to the project.

Nord Stream-2 pipeline

The Russian President praised Germany's commitment to implementing the project. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Putin about the discussion she had on the development around the pipeline project with United States President Joe Biden in Washington. The Kremlin in the statement mentioned that Putin and Merkel discussed a possible extension of a gas transit agreement between Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz. According to the statement, the two leaders also exchanged views on the domestic Ukrainian crisis.

"The President of Russia and the Chancellor of Germany discussed the opportunity to extend the agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz Ukraine on transporting gas via Ukrainian territory after 2024 as well", Kremlin said in a statement.

Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel https://t.co/z2A9rJxpdp — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) July 22, 2021

On July 21, the United States and Germany announced a deal to allow the completion of the Russian gas pipeline. Under the terms of the deal, the US and Germany committed to countering any Russian attempt to use the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political weapon. In the statement, the two sides said that they are united in their determination to hold Russia to account for its aggression and malign activities by imposing costs via sanctions and other tools. The US government and German government agreed to support the energy security of Ukraine and Central and Eastern Europe. The two sides committed to promote and support investments of at least $1 billion in the Green Fund for Ukraine, including from third parties such as private-sector entities.

"Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities to Europe in the energy sector, including gas, and/or in other economically relevant sectors. This commitment is designed to ensure that Russia will not misuse any pipeline, including Nord Stream 2, to achieve aggressive political ends by using energy as a weapon", said the statement.

