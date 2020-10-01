North Korea Boasts 'reliable And Effective' War Deterrence Capacity For Self-defence At UN

North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song on Tuesday, September 29 said that country was in possession of a "reliable and effective war deterrent" and will now focus on developing its economy that has suffered for years under international sanctions.

As per reports, during his address at the UN General Assembly Song stated that North Korea was still under threat from military hardware like stealth fighters, and also all manners of nuclear weapons that were aimed directly at the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea (DPRK).

North Korea to now focus on rebuilding economy

According to reports, the North Korean envoy went on to add that peace and security can only be guaranteed "when one possesses the absolute strength to prevent war itself". Kim Song also said, “As we have obtained a reliable and effective war deterrent for self-defence by tightening our belts, peace and security of the Korean Peninsula and the region are now firmly defended”.

As per reports, North Korea’s current economic crisis has been caused by a multitude of factors, one being the immense strain of international sanctions due to its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Moreover, the country is also recovering from the damage and flooding caused by recent typhoons and the strict border closures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have also contributed to the economic crisis.

In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, Song has stated that due to the measures taken by the government the situation is stable and under control. North Korea is yet to report a single virus case but experts have refuted that claim.

Song is reported to have stated the need for an "external environment favourable for economic construction” of North Korea, but also added that “we cannot sell off our dignity just in hope for brilliant transformation - the dignity which we have defended as valuable as our own life. This is our steadfast position”.

According to reports, Stimson Centre fellow and Deputy Director of 38 North, Jenny Town in her response to the North Korean envoy's speech said that the country desperately needed sanction relief but also added that it would not be willing to give up its weapons for the promise of a brighter future. She added that tangible moves would be required to bring about a change in the relationship between the United States and North Korea.

(With ANI inputs, Image: AP)

