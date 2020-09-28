North Korea Reveals That Kim Jong-un Pays Taxes And Fines; Netizens Ask 'To Whom? Himself?

The official Newsfeed of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (North Korea) took to Twitter to announce that the nation's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un follows his 'patriotic duty'. The DPRK News Service said that Marshal Kim Jong-Un pays his taxes and fines among other things. Subsequently, netizens are wondering why the Supreme leader fined himself.

Marshal Kim Jong-Un follows his patriotic duty to pay all taxes, fees, assessments, levies, and fines. — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) September 27, 2020

Netizens React to North Korea's Kim 'fining himself'

While several users ask what Kim Jong-Un was fined for, others lauded him (albeit sarcastically) for his 'honesty and upright' leadership. There were also those who pointed out that North Korea is reportedly a tax-free country with no upfront taxes. Netizens also pointed out that Kim Jong-Un actually pays the taxes and fines to himself.

What has Marshal Kim been fined for though? — Flip Lucas (@FlipOLucas) September 27, 2020

You are a lucky country to have such honest, upright and meticulous leadership. Many in my nation think many of our lawmakers’ loyalties have been captured by our election system requiring almost constant campaign fundraising. This makes me sad — morgan terry (@morganterry3) September 27, 2020

...to himself! — Andrew Shea (@OttawaShea) September 28, 2020

You know, fun fact: North Korea does not have an income tax — Nathaniel Downes (@downix) September 28, 2020

Kim Jong-Un issues rare apology

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un reportedly issued a rare apology following the killing of a South Korean official. Marshall Kim sent a letter to South Korea's President as reported by the South Korean presidential office. In his letter, Kim Jong-Un is said to have acknowledged that the incident shouldn't have happened and called it a 'disgraceful affair' and said that he is 'deeply sorry'. He further added that the soldiers fired a few shots at the intruder as instructed by the ship's captain.

“I am deeply sorry that an unexpected and unfortunate thing has happened in our territorial waters that delivered a big disappointment to President Moon Jae-in and the people of the South. Our soldiers fired about 10 shots at the illegal intruder, based on a decision made by our ship’s captain and according to operational guidelines of maritime security,” Kim was quoted as saying by the Blue House.

South Korean official shot in North Korea

On September 24, Seoul reported that a missing South Korean official was shot dead by the Korean troops following which the body was burned. They also added that the 47-year old man was found on a floating object near the waters of the South boundary. The official had earlier disappeared off a government ship near the disputed sea boundary. This incident triggered outrage in South Korea and the military criticised Pyongyang calling it an 'atrocious act'. While North Korea confirmed the shooting, they denied burning the South Korean official's body as alleged by Seoul.

