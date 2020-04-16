North Korea Claims It Has Zero Coronavirus Case, Experts Sceptical

As the dread of coronavirus continues to rise, North Korea has emerged as one of the very few nations which haven’t reported any positive cases as of now. However, North’s claim of zilch infections has raised scepticism and doubts amongst many. Experts from around the world have speculated that it was an “untrue” claim as the Kim Jong Un led nation borders two of the most affected nations in the world-China and South Korea- with which it has active trade policies.

The deadly viral infection which originated in China has now spiralled to infect 2,084,744 and has claimed 1,34,685 lives across the world. Meanwhile, North Korea has credited its immediate response actions including its shutting of borders right in January, strict restrictions on citizen movement and decision to quarantine foreigners in the capital city Pyongyang behind its success of avoiding COVID-19 infection. On the flip side, a top US military commander stationed in South Korea reportedly called it a false statement terming it as an “impossible claim”.

North’s claim

Speaking to a news agency, Pak Myong-su, director at North Korea’s Central Emergency Anti-epidemic claimed that not even a single person had been tested positive for COVID-19. He added that they had carried out pre-emptive and scientific measures such as inspections and quarantines for all personnel entering country. He further said that the government had also disinfected all goods blocked sea and air lames, therefore, avoiding the infection. Whether or not they have confirmed cases of the infection, Pyongyang continues to solicit testing kits and medical equipment. Earlier in February, The country imported 1,500 testing kits from Russia, international media reported citing Russain foreign ministry.

‘No awareness'

Zhiqun Zhu, a political science professor at Bucknell University while speaking to an American media outlet claimed that the COVID-19 infection in North Korea might be spreading and it was possible that government did not even know the scale. He also talked about another possibility behind no reportage saying that there ware chances that the North Korean government might not want to spread panic among the public. On April 2, a WHO representative in the hermit nation reportedly said that 709 people had already been tested for coronavirus adding that there were no confirmed cases.

