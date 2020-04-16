North Korean defector wins Gangnam constituency seat in South Korea

Thae Yong-ho, who defected to South Korea from the North in 2016, has become the first-ever defector to win a constituency seat. He was competing as United Future Party’s candidate in Seoul’s much affluent district, Gangnam won by a remarkable 58,4 per cent votes. Yong-ho who was North Korea's ambassador to the UK is the highest-ranking official to defecate from the Kim Jong Un led the nation.

South Korea held its legislative elections on April 15 which saw a record turnout of 66.2 per cent despite the coronavirus pandemic which has now killed 229 people across the nation. After the results were announced, a victorious Yong-ho speaking at a briefing said, "I plan to devote the best of my ability so that our parliament and government can face the reality, and implement sustainable and feasible policies on North Korea". He further said that hopefully, his victory would send a message to the elite in North about the possible results of turning their back on the regime. He had previously highlighted the problems faced by the people defecting North.

Read: Salman Khan Starrer 'Bharat' An Official Adaptation Of South Korean Film | Read Trivia

Read: South Korean Ruling Party Wins Vote Held Amid Virus Fears

Defection

Yong-ho along with his family had defected in August 2016 saying that he had now become aware of the "gruesome realities” of the North. Speaking to a parliamentary committee, he had highlighted the plight of North Koreans saying that they were living in conditions similar to slavery. Following his escape, the north had accused him of leaking state secrets, child rape and embezzlement of government's money. According to reports, near;y 33, 000 people have defecated to the south over the past two decades.

According to a news agency, Thae had asserted that he decided to flee because he didn’t want his children to live “miserable” lives in North Korea and he fell into “despair” after watching North Korean leader Kim Jong Un execute officials and pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

(Image Credits: AP)

Read: US Lauds South Korea For Successfully Holding Elections Amid Pandemic

Read: High-level North Korean Defector Wins South Parliament Seat