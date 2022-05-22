North Korea Claims 'positive Trend' In COVID Spread; Yet To Reply To Biden's Vaccine Offer

As the country is reeling under the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, North Korea claimed that a "positive trend" has been seen as the outbreak is slowing down. According to local media reports, the country has seen a drop in fever cases with numbers dropping below 200,000.

On Saturday, May 21, the country reported as many as 186,090 new cases, 299,180 recoveries and one death, CNN reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). For the last one week, the country has been reporting more than 200,000 "fever cases" per day in an outbreak that has affected over 2.5 million people and killed at least 67.

North Korea claimed to be COVID-free before the current outbreak was announced earlier this month. The country also claimed to have reported its first cases earlier this month, calling the outbreak "explosive" and raising concerns about the country's crumbling healthcare infrastructure's ability to cope with the situation. During his visit to South Korea, US President Joe Biden said that his country offered to provide vaccines to North Korea but did not receive any response from the Kim Jong Un-led regime.

North Korea yet to import any COVID-19 vaccines: Report

According to reports, North Korea is yet to import any COVID-19 vaccines and has previously turned down offers, including one from China last year to deliver roughly three million doses of Sinovac vaccines. Some analysts believe that the timing of Biden's visit and his meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol influenced Pyongyang's sudden openness about its COVID concerns.

"The fact that Kim Jong Un has decided to come out and publicly announce this health crisis is quite telling," Lina Yoon, a senior Korea researcher at Human Rights Watch told CNN, adding that it might have a political element.

South Korea offers to help North in battling COVID outbreak

It is pertinent to mention here that South Korea also stated that it intends to have working-level talks with its neighbouring country, ostensibly to assist it in combating the spread of the deadly virus.

"The government is actively reviewing to officially propose to North Korea holding a working-level meeting in coming days," Yonhap news agency quoted a South Korean official as saying. Meanwhile, South Korea's Unification Ministry also stated that the country will offer "practical help" in the coronavirus response to the North as soon as possible.

