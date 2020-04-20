North Korea Denies Sending Letter To Donald Trump Recently: Report

North Korea denied that any letter was sent to US President Donald Trump after the latter claimed he received a “nice note” from their leader Kim Jon Un. Citing North Korea’s Foreign Ministry press chief, the state news agency said that the US President could have referred to the personal letters exchanged in the past.

“But there was no letter addressed recently to the US President by the supreme leadership of the DPRK,” the statement read.

During a coronavirus task force press briefing on April 18, Trump said that the relationship of the United States and North Korea is fine as he received a “nice note” from Kim Jong Un recently. Brushing aside the worries about North Korea’s missile testing, Trump said that Pyongyang has been testing short-range missile for a long time.

Fire projectiles

Last month, North Korea launched short-range projectiles off its east coast after months-long hiatus which was immediately flagged by Seoul. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement, said that the projectiles were fired from an eastern coastal town in the South Hamgyong province which flew as far as 200 kilometres and 50 kilometres in altitude.

Pyongyang launched the projectiles days after threatening to take “momentous action” to protest against the condemnation over live-fire artillery exercises in supervision of their Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. While Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called the latest action of Pyongyang a “serious threat” to the peace and safety of the country, he confirmed that none of the projectiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The resumption of the missile testing received condemnation from several countries and was discussed at the United Nations Security Council. While UNSC didn’t issue any statement regarding the issue, five other European countries had raised concerns and condemned “provocation” actions. The UK, France, Germany, Belgium, and Estonia, had said in a joint statement that the missile tests are in clear violation of unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions.

