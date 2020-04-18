Lecturers Says North Korea Has COVID-19 Infections While Officials Claim Zero Cases

North Korean lecturers have reportedly revealed that there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. This revelation Is in contrast to the constant reiteration from Pyongyang that strict measures have resulted in zero infection across the Kim Jong Un-led nation. Official figures show zero cases of COVID-19 in North Korea.

Three areas infected

According to reports, lecturers in the North conducted public lectures for citizens telling them that there were positive cases of the virus as early as the end of March. The lecturers then confirmed positive cases while speaking to organisations and neighbourhood watch groups but they did not give any numbers, a US radio broadcaster reported citing two sources, one in Pyongyang and another in Ryanggang province. The lecturers also revealed that the infected cases were found in Pyongyang, South Hwanglee province and North Hamgyong province.

North has repeatedly claimed zero infection even as cases of COVID-19 are increasing with each passing day. Speaking to a news agency, Pak Myong-su, director at North Korea’s Central Emergency Anti-epidemic claimed that not even a single person had been tested positive for COVID-19. He added that they had carried out pre-emptive and scientific measures such as inspections and quarantines for all personnel entering country. He further said that the government had also disinfected all goods blocked sea and air lames, therefore, avoiding the infection. Whether or not they have confirmed cases of the infection, Pyongyang continues to solicit testing kits and medical equipment. Earlier in February, The country imported 1,500 testing kits from Russia, international media reported citing Russain foreign ministry.

Zhiqun Zhu, a political science professor at Bucknell University while speaking to an American media outlet claimed that the COVID-19 infection in North Korea might be spreading and it was possible that government did not even know the scale. He also talked about another possibility behind no reportage saying that there ware chances that the North Korean government might not want to spread panic among the public. On April 2, a WHO representative in the hermit nation reportedly said that 709 people had already been tested for coronavirus adding that there were no confirmed cases.

Image credits: AP