North Korea Dictator Kim Jong Un's Impersonator Crashes Event Of Australia PM Morrison

The famous Kim Jong-un impersonator, Howard X, on Thursday hit the headlines again for dodging the security, and disrupting the election campaign of the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, organised by local member Gladys Liu . Morrison was visiting the electorate of Chisholm when the political satirist with uncanny resemblance to North Korea’s dictator caught off guard the media and the crowd gathered for the campaign of Australian Prime Minister's center-right Liberal National Coalition that’s trailing the opposition Labor Party. The elections in Canberra are due to be held on May 21.

Kim Jong Un’s impersonator, known by the pseudonym Mr X was seen briefly speaking to the Australian journalists inside the facility. The dictator doppelganger told the press members that local member Gladys Liu “is the communist candidate of Australia,” according to Associated Press. At this moment, he was interrupted by an aide of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Nick Creevey.

“Excuse me, you are going to have to leave,” the aide said, adding that this was the “most offensive thing that I have seen in a campaign.” "I will not be distracted by my opponents and their grubby tactics,” Liu later told the reporters, adding that she was focused on delivering for the communities of Australia.

The disruption appears to have been orchestrated by Queensland State senate candidate Drew Pavlou, who later admitted on social media that it was “one of the best thing we have ever managed,” also implying that he is friends with Howard X. Pavlou who describes himself as “young larrikin” had accused Liu of defending Chinese leadership, and had claimed that Morrison’s candidate had ties to the Xi Jinping government.

'I don't glorify Kim Jong Un, I do the opposite..'

This wouldn’t be the first time that the Australian-Hong Kong Chinese music producer, Howard X, has crashed an event. He attended the 2018 South Korea Winter Olympics dressed as the North Korean leader. He was also assaulted by the North Korean agents. Those agents "pushed me around" in front of cameras, he had told the media at the time, adding that “it expose[d] what a kind of thuggish regime North Korea is.”

"All of us impersonators poke fun at the people we impersonate. Especially me. I don't glorify Kim Jong Un, I do the opposite,”he told RN’s Sunday Extra. If I ever go to North Korea, I will be killed.” Howard X emigrated to Australia in the 1990s when he was a kid, and was first introduced to Kim Jong Un on the television after his father Kim Jong Il died in 2011."I looked at his picture and thought, 'Oh, I look like him'. Then everybody started saying the same thing.” He first tried to impersonate Kim Jong Un on April Fool's Day of 2013, and shortly he got a call to go to Israel and perform in an advertisement.

Howard X was seen in Israeli television commercial for a burger chain. He is also in the news for his ‘Tinder’ profile. “If you like a man with power, I’m your guy,” Howard X described himself, dressed as the North Korean dictator. He was also deported from Vietnam ahead of US President Donald Trump and the “real” Kim Jong Un’s second summit over security issues. But all the police and immigration officials burst into laughter, and wanted selfies, he told reporters at the time. Talented Howard X was also nominated for Best Producer at the Golden Melody Awards, the Chinese version of the Grammy’s.