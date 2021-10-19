North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea Of Japan Amid Increased Military Activity

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into waters off the coast of Japan on Tuesday, 19 October as it continued with its weapon tests. South Korean news agency Yonhap stated that North Korea fired an “unidentified projectile” off its east coast towards the Sea of Japan before confirming that it was a ballistic missile. The report added that both the South Korean and US military authorities were closely monitoring the height and range of the projectile sent off by Pyongyang. Further, a response centre was established under the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office.

The latest missile launch by North Korea came in the backdrop of Pyongyang conducting several tests of the newly developed weapon systems -- submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) in the region. Just earlier this month, Sputnik stated that the Japanese coast guard flagged a violation of its economic zone by a North Korean ship with an alleged missile on board. Notably, the Japanese authorities had previously issued a warning regarding a potential ballistic missile launch. Citing media reports, Sputnik further said that Japanese authorities directed the fishing vessels in the area about the risk of falling debris.

‘Extremely regrettable’: Japan on North’s tests

Meanwhile, Japan Times reported that Kishida said on Tuesday that North Korea fired off two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Reportedly, while speaking with the reporters as he kickstarted the campaigning for the 31 October Lower House election in the country, the Japanese PM slammed Pyongyang’s repeated ballistic missile launches last month and termed it “extremely regrettable.” He added that Tokyo was working to analyse the details of the launches and gearing up for "unforeseen circumstances".

The Japanese media outlet has even stated that the North’s missile launch was confirmed by the South Korean military but it said only one missile was launched from Sinpo which is a North Korean base location. It is notably the same facility where the secretive nation has tested SLBM.

Additionally, shortly after the launch, South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo reported citing an unnamed military source that the weapon tested was believed to have been an SLBM. North Korea’s latest missile launch came after it fired two apparent ballistic missiles into Japan last month and the then-PM Yoshihide Suga slammed as "outrageous".

(IMAGE: AP)