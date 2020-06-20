North Korea Planning To Send Anti-South Leaflets Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid already tense relations between North and South Korea, Pyongyang is now planning to send similar propaganda leaflets across the border that were previously sent by activists in Seoul. In the latest development by North Korea to retaliate over South sending anti-Pyongyang messages in balloons or leaflets, the local media reported that angered people in North Korea are ‘actively pushing forward’ the preparations required for the launch of leaflets in a large-scale manner.

While Seoul recently said that there we no suspicious activity from across the border, the North Korean media reported that each action should be addressed with proper reaction. Reflecting Pyongyang’s stance, the media reports stated that ‘only when one experiences it oneself, one can feel how offending it is’. North Korea has blamed the defectors for the act that has deteriorated the relationship between both the countries. Just earlier this week, Pyongyang had destroyed an empty inter-Korean liaison office in its territory.

Read - South Korea Says No Suspicious Activities By North Korea Yet

Read - South Korea's Nuclear Envoy To Hold Talks With US Amid Rising Tensions With North Korea

S Korea severely criticised by Human Rights Watch

Just last week, Human Rights Watch had lashed out on South Korean President Moon Jae-in for announcing press charges on the two activist groups that directed anti-North Korea leaflets near the de-militarised zone. Deputy Asia Director of HRW Phil Robertson said on June 11 that instead of proposing a blanket ban on sending the messages in balloons, Moon should publicly urge North Korea to “respect freedom of expression” and not censor what North Koreans should see. He further added that revoking of licenses of the groups is a “blatant violation of freedom of association that cannot be justified with vague appeals to border security and relations with the North”.

Sharing as a note for Moon, Robertson said, "Desperation is never a good negotiating tactic. South Korea should uphold commitment to protect human rights on both sides of 38th parallel, stop violating freedom of association of NGOs, support UN efforts for accountability on rights in the DPRK."

Read - Defectors To Send More Packages To North Korea Amid Rising Tensions With South

Read - North Korea Statement Attacks South Korea President