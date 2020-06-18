South Korea's Nuclear Envoy To Hold Talks With US Amid Rising Tensions With North Korea

South Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator is expected to hold talks with US officials on June 18 after he arrived in Washington a day before, amid rising tensions with North Korea. Lee Do-hoon’s unannounced visit to the United States comes days after North Korea blew up the joint liaison office near the South Korean border and cut all communication lines with Seoul.

South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the diplomat will hold discussions with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who had led denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea, and other US officials. The diplomats will assess the current situation on the Korean peninsula and discuss responses.

North Korea had earlier threatened to permanently shut liaison office with South saying Seoul failed to stop activists from floating 'anti-Pyongyang' leaflets. The inter-Korean relations took a major hit after defectors started floating the leaflets to criticise Kim Jong-un’s regime over human rights violations and nuclear ambitions.

War of words

Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, had warned South Korea to stop defectors from throwing anti-Pyongyang leaflets near the de-militarised zone. On June 4, Kim Yo issued a statement saying Seoul will be “forced to pay a dear price” if they let the activities continue. In the statement published by KCNA, Kim’s sister called the defectors “human scums” and “illiterate”.

After the destruction of the liaison office, South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed to send special envoys for reconciliation. However, Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong rejected Moon Jae-in’s proposal, calling it “tactless and sinister”. The remark prompted an unusually stern response from South Korea which denounced Pyongyang’s outright rejection.

Calling North’s remark “senseless” and “very rude”, spokesperson for South Korea’s Blue House said that Seoul will no longer tolerate the North's unreasonable acts and words. Its Defence Ministry said in a statement that North's threats would violate several inter-Korean agreements and will surely pay the price if such actions are taken.

(Image: AP)