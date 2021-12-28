North Korea: Kim Jong-un May Schedule Discussion With US Over De-nuclearisation

Nearly six months after North Korea agreed to hold a meeting with the United States, Supreme leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly agreed to hold a meeting with the Biden administration. According to a report by Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un has recently held a meeting with his party to discuss the priorities of the country. The report said that the meeting may take place in the first month of the upcoming year. Notably, in June, the Supreme leader agreed to hold "both dialogue and confrontation" with the United States. On the other hand, the Biden administration also agreed to hold a dialogue with North Korea without preconditions.

Kim Jong-un takes U-turn on nuclear strategy

According to the local news agency, there were possibilities that the North Korean leader could respond to the Biden administration's invitation to nuclear disarmament negotiations. Rodong Sinmun, the North Korean newspaper that serves as the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea-- the top leaders are set to "debate and settle on strategic and tactical policies. The media mouthpiece said that the decision will be taken as per the national interest. However, the newspaper did not disclose the timing of the meeting but added it may last for several days. It is worth mentioning that then US President Donald Trump had initiated a negotiation with the Supreme some two years ago. At that time, the North Korean leader bolstered to further extend his missile program. However, this time, Kim Jong-un took a U-turn and reportedly decided to reach the negotiations table.

Meanwhile, this time, the Biden administration has expressed they wanted to negotiate with the denuclearisation of North Korea-- "step-by-step". It is worth mentioning North Korea fired several cruise missiles in the past 5-6 months despite the country's economy having been crawling since the start of the COVID pandemic. Recently, the country reopened its sea routes in order to revive its crawling economy. Notably, North Korea had closed its international borders about two years ago in order to secure the country from the strain of the deadly pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)