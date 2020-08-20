North Korea Possesses 60 Nuclear Bombs, Huge Stockpile Of Chemical Weapons: US Army Report

North Korea has as many as 60 nuclear bombs in its arsenal and possesses 20 different types of chemical weapons as per a recent US Army report. According to the report titled ‘North Korean Tactics’ that was published last month, North Korea uses its stockpile of weapons primarily as a deterrent from countries that seek a regime change.

North Korea's stockpile

The US Army report claim that North Korea, in addition to its stockpile of nuclear weapons, possesses the ability to manufacture an additional six nuclear devices each year. It also claims its highly likely that the Korean nation under Kim Jong Un has conducted research on biological weapons as well.

The report states that North Korea’s long-standing weapons program has the ability to produce nerve, blister, blood, and choking agents. The country is believed to possess a chemical weapons stockpile of 2,500–5,000 tons including sarin and VX chemical agents. North Korea is not a signatory of the Chemical Weapons Convention (which bans the use, production and stockpiling of chemical weapons), thus the report underlines significant threat the country posses to world orde and peace.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as North Korea is formally known, has been under United Nation sanctions since 2006 due to its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. US President Donald Trump has met North Korean Leader Kim Jon Un several times during his term in office but both countries have so far failed to reach a compromise regarding the Asian country's nuclear weapons stockpile.

On August 19, North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un convened a crucial party meeting for the first time in eight months. The international community had dubbed the meeting a ‘secret’ as there little to no information as to what subjects were discussed in the meeting.

