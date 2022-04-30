North Korea Leader Ri Pyong Chol's Public Appearance Hints At New Weapons Testing

Giving birth to fresh speculations over more weapon testing, North Korean Marshal Ri Pyong who was away from the public eyes for more than six months made a re-appearance at a military parade organised on April 25. Notably, he is known for his leading role in the country's nuclear and missile development under the leadership of Kim Jong-un and now his re-appearance gives a major hint of further weapon testing.

As reported by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, he was among the dignitaries who were participating in the nighttime military parade staged in central Pyongyang in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. They were gathered to commemorate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA).

Notably, Pyong was dismissed from all of his posts last year after being accused of neglecting his official duties.

On the other hand, Kim who standing just beside Pyong delivered a speech at the parade and asserted that his regime will bolster the nation's nuclear capabilities.

Kim Jong-un warns about using nuclear weapons if threatened

While delivering his speech, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned yet again that the North could go on to use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he went on to praise his top military officials over the staging of a massive military parade in the capital.

Kim expressed a “firm will” to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could “preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.

KCNA said Kim called his military officials to praise their work on Monday’s parade, where the North showcased the biggest weapons in its military’s nuclear program, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the U.S. homeland and a variety of shorter-range solid-fuel missiles that pose a growing threat to South Korea and Japan.

Image: AP