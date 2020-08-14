North Korea Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions In Border City After Suspected Case 'inconclusive'

According to state media of North Korea, Kim Jong Un has lifted a three-week lockdown in the border city of Kaesong. The city went under the lockdown when a man who defected to South Korea returned to the border city last month showing coronavirus symptoms. Report by Korean Central News Agency states this decision was made at a politburo meeting convened to discuss the government’s efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreak, as well as the response to heavy rain and flooding.

Authorities of hermit kingdom have said it has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but last month Supreme leader Kim Jong Un said that the virus “could be said to have entered” the country and imposed the lockdown after the man was reported to have symptoms of coronavirus. On the other hand, the World Health Organisation is saying the last test results on the man were inconclusive.

While easing the lockdown within the country, Kim Jong Un reportedly said that border controls should remain tight and ordered residents to not accept any external assistance related to the floods caused by weeks of heavy rain. According to KCNA Kim said, “The situation, in which the spread of the worldwide malignant virus has become worse, requires us not to allow any outside aid for the flood damage but shut the border tighter and carry out strict anti-epidemic work."

Devastated with floods

Currently, several provinces of southern North Korea are severely damaged by torrential rains that have flooded hundreds of houses and vast areas of agricultural land. According to a report by KCNA, around 16,680 houses and 630 public buildings destroyed or flooded, and many roads, bridges, and railroads are damaged. Last week supreme leader Kim Jong Un visited the scene and ordered shelters arranged for displaced people and residents to be supplied with food grain from his own reserves.

