Deadly Explosions Occurred In North Korean City Near The Border With China: Report

An image that has surfaced on the internet shows black smoke plumes from a city in North Korea. The same city shares its borders with China. Reports suggest that some deadly explosion happened in the same area earlier this week.

The 'unknown' explosion

Reports suggest that China and North Korea have not commented on what happened in the city of Hyesan on August 3. However, according to reports by South Korean media, dozens have been injured and dead due to this gas explosion in a residential area. The image shows orange and black flames as a loud explosion like sound is heard in the background. There can also be a few people seen watching the scene from the Chinese side of the border. The image was provided by Wang Bo who is a travel agent. He said that he shot it from a park in the Chinese border town of Changbai.

Read: UN Experts: North Korea Flouts Sanctions On Nukes, Missiles

Wang said, “I just saw explosions and there were a lot of onlookers who were looking in that direction. We don’t know the reason why there were explosions”. He added that from Binjiang Park in Changbai where he shot the video, “in summer, we can see North Koreans swim in the river, and in winter, people can walk on the frozen Yalu River”. According to reports, other videos of the reported explosions have been circulating on Chinese and South Korean social media.

Read: EU Prolongs North Korea Nuclear Sanctions For A Year

Reports suggest that South Korea’s spy agency and the Unification Ministry which is located in its capital city of Seoul said that it was impossible for them to immediately confirm the reported explosions. However, Unification Ministry spokesman Yoh Sangkey still apologised for any casualties. As of now, North Korean state media have not commented on the reported explosion.

Read: North Korea Toughens Prevention Measures Against COVID-19 After First Possible Infection

Also Read: Kim Jong Un Declares Emergency In North Korea As First COVID-19 Case Surfaces

(Image Credits: AP) (With inputs from AP)